“We will support them” – Norton says suspects in Mon Repos unrest are “innocent”

Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton on Thursday night said that the 12 suspects wanted for unleashing terror and mayhem at the Mon Repos Market during the Quindon Bacchus’ protest last year are “innocent.”

In the same breath, he noted that the Opposition would “support them” and do everything to avoid prosecution.

“This cannot continue, I wouldn’t say anything more, but their attempt to charge people with terrorism is clearly an abuse of power,” Norton told residents of North Ruimveldt during a public meeting.

On Thursday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) issued wanted bulletins for Walkie Glasgow, Sukie Reginal, Carlos, Ray Ray/Lilly, Need, Blammi, Trotman Tixey, called ‘Quincy,’ Dave, Burke, Kaldin, Layne, and Peters.

The wanted men [Photo: Guyana Police Force]

According to the Police, the men are wanted to be prosecuted under the Acts of Terrorism contrary to section 309 (A) (1) (b) (ii) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

However, Norton contends that this move is another attempt to “harass people,” noting that it is a “clear case of trumped-up charges.”

The wanted bulletins come one week after Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall said that he reminded Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken that all these months have passed and no one was charged for the act.

The protest was sparked last year over the slaying of Bacchus allegedly at the hands of the Police. In fact, the government doled out compensation from its coffers to the stallholders not long after the incident.

Like this: Like Loading...