West Bank Man stabbed by ‘Banga’ after drinking spree

Police are looking for ‘Banga’ after he reportedly stabbed a man on Sunday evening at Belle West, West Bank Demerara.According to information from the police, the two men were consuming alcohol when an argument started and the suspect decided to stab the victim several times about his body before making good his escape. The victim was then taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital by persons in the area, where he was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital. He remains a patient in a stable condition at the hospital. Investigations are continuing into the incident.

Related