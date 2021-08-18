West Bank woman in custody after a quantity of Cannabis, money found in her home

A 49-year-old woman is now in Police custody after a search was carried out in her home and cannabis Sativa was found.

On Tuesday, August 17, a party of policemen went to an Onderneeming West Bank Demerara home and conducted a search. The police discovered a sum of $54,730 suspected to be money from the sale of narcotics.

A further search of the house which was done in her presence unearthed a number of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis. The woman was immediately told of the offence and claimed that someone gave it to her. The narcotics was weighed at the La Grange Police Station and amounted to 459 grams. The illegal items along with monies have been lodged.