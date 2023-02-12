West Demerara Regional Hospital without running water – sources 

A number of patients and medical personnel at the West Demerara Regional Hospital on Saturday complained bitterly of no running water at the health institution.

“The whole hospital has no running water all day. We are using saline to wash hands all day,” a source told Nightly News, adding, “I don’t know how them patients bathe.”

According to the source, persons had to bring bottled water for their relatives since there was none for them to drink. The person also noted that last week this was the same issue.

Another source within the maternity unit said she hopes no patient in that unit gets an infection from having no water to bathe. The person also confirmed that “saline is the new water.”

Efforts to contact the Region Three Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Erica Forte, for a comment proved futile.

