WEST FRONT ROAD REPAIRED AT COST OF $69M

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure announced that the West Front Road in West Ruimveldt has been rehabilitated at a cost of $69,083,400 by contractor H. Nauth & Sons.

West Front Road was among a list of streets, catered for in the 2019 budget, to be rehabilitated.

Other streets recently rehabilitated are Fern Drive, South Ruimveldt Park; Essequibo Street, Lamaha Springs and Critchlow Avenue, South Ruimveldt Gardens.

According to the Ministry, the total contract sums for roadworks previously done in for 2019 are; Region 4 $309,523,000, Region 6 $263,520,000 and Region 10 $714,510,000.