West Ruimveldt Man Busted with $21M worth of cannabis

A West Ruimveldt, Georgetown man was nabbed by CANU officers on Monday with eleven (11) parcels of suspected cannabis.

The buddy was made during an operation at Lot 604 Hibiscus, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Bryan Wharton, 59 was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters with the suspected narcotics.

The suspected narcotics tested positive for cannabis, with a total weight of 22.8 kilograms. The narcotics have a total street value of approximately GYD $21M (approximately USD $102,000.00).

Investigations are ongoing.