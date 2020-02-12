WHATSAPP GROUP LAUNCHED BY TRAFFIC DEPARTMENT

The traffic department of the Guyana Police Force has established a WhatsApp group, telephone number 592-670-6713, where persons can send information, videos and pictures pertaining to traffic issues emanating from the ten Administrative Regions.

There were a period of 2019 when drivers seemed to have blatantly disregard the proper use of the roadways. One notable event was a situation that was posted to social media. In the video, viewers can see the minibus conductor hanging out of the speeding bus whilst dancing. To add to that, the driver removed his foot off the controls, opened the door and danced with his feet hanging outside all the while passengers cheered on such behaviours.

To assist law enforcement to ensure vehicle operators adhere to traffic laws, citizens are encouraged to make full use of the number provided.