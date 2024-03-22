WIDE CROSS-SECTION OF SOCIETY TURNED OUT FOR UG’S CAREER DAY AND JOB FAIR

The University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus was bustling with energy on Thursday, marking the institution’s first Career Day and Fair of 2024. The event saw a diverse turnout from various sectors of society, aligning with the University’s objective to bridge the gap between job seekers and potential employers. This initiative is part of the University’s broader efforts to facilitate networking opportunities and support the career aspirations of its students and alumni. Kerese Gonsalves from Nightly News provides a detailed report on the event.

