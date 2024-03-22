Friday, March 22, 2024
HomeNewsWIDE CROSS-SECTION OF SOCIETY TURNED OUT FOR UG’S CAREER DAY AND JOB...
News

WIDE CROSS-SECTION OF SOCIETY TURNED OUT FOR UG’S CAREER DAY AND JOB FAIR

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
89

The University of Guyana’s Turkeyen Campus was bustling with energy on Thursday, marking the institution’s first Career Day and Fair of 2024. The event saw a diverse turnout from various sectors of society, aligning with the University’s objective to bridge the gap between job seekers and potential employers. This initiative is part of the University’s broader efforts to facilitate networking opportunities and support the career aspirations of its students and alumni. Kerese Gonsalves from Nightly News provides a detailed report on the event.

Previous article
“WE ARE PROUD OF OUR RECORD” – SAYS VP JAGDEO, ON CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED AT UNITED NATIONS HUMAN RIGHTS HEARING
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GUYANA IS FIT FOR THE FIGHT AGAINST MONEY LAUNDERING- PRESIDENT GRANGER

INCREASING GUN CRIMES IN GUYANA