Wife arrested by police after husband discharge gunshot in air and leaves ganja in yard

Police are now looking for a 37-year-old man after he reportedly discharged several rounds in the air with a handgun at his Anna Catherina, Side-Line Dam West Coast Demerara home on Saturday afternoon.

Police said acting on information, ranks from the Leonora Police Station visited the home mentioned and queried about the allegation. A 41-year-old woman claiming to be the suspect’s wife indicated that the man was not at home.

Police later searched the couple’s backyard where a .32 spent shell was found. A further search by ranks found a transparent zip-lock plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The woman was then told of the offences and under caution, she replied saying, “That is my husband thing he does smoke weed and he put it deh.”

The woman was then arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, where the suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 2 grams.

The woman remains in custody as police continue a search for the male suspect.