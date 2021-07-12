‘Wild Buck’ stabbed to death over a woman

The Guyana police are investigating a second stabbing death within 24 hours.

Police said Damieon, also called ‘Wild Buck’ – age unknown — of Paramakatoi Village, Region 8 was fatally stabbed with a knife by a 27-year-old male suspect who is currently in police custody.

The incident occurred on Sunday, July 11 at 8:30 a.m. Ithaki Backdam, Mazaruni River.

According to police in a statement, the victim and the suspect worked together at a mining camp at the Ithaki Backdam.

It is alleged that the two men had a disagreement over the way the suspect was treating a female employee who is a cook at the camp, police said.

“The disagreement resulted in a fight between the suspect and the victim, and the suspect pulled out a knife and dealt the victim a stab to his neck which left a gaping wound as he fell and became motionless.

“The victim was escorted to Bartica Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body was then placed in the Bartica Hospital mortuary where it awaits a post mortem examination,” the release added.

This is the second fatal incident in which the weapon used was a knife.

A 42-year-old man is in police custody following the fatal stabbing of an employee of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the wee hours of Monday, July 12 at Middleton Street, Campbelville.

Dead is 24-year-old Dwayne Daniel Taitt, a GRA enforcement officer of Lot 2, Middleton Street, Campbelville.

According to a press release from the Guyana Police Force, the incident stemmed from a dispute over an eviction notice issued to the deceased by the suspect and his mother several hours before the alleged murder.

The GRA officer, his reputed wife and his two-year-old daughter were living in a rented apartment owned by the suspect’s mother at the time of the incident.

According to the police, on July 11 at 5:30 p.m., the deceased and his wife were at home when the landlady told them in the presence of the suspect that they have up to July 14, 2021, to move out.

However, the police said at 12:30 a.m, Monday, Taitt and his family were at home sleeping when they were awoken by the suspect banging on their apartment door with a piece of wood while shouting at them to move out.

As a result, police said Taitt opened the door and went out to the suspect who was armed with a knife which he used to attack the GRA officer.

“The deceased ran out on a street opposite the said apartment, where the suspect pursued and dealt him a stab to his chest. Taitt fell to the ground while the suspect fled the scene with the said weapon,” police said.

Taitt was picked up by his reputed wife and a security guard and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

Police said Taitt sustained a wound to the left upper chest and that the murder weapon was recovered.