‘Wild Pine’ killed in collision with car on Nabaclis Public Road

A motorcyclist tragically lost his life on Tuesday evening following a collision with a motor car on the Nabaclis Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The dead biker has been identified as Akeem Gouveia, called ‘Wild Pine,’ of Victoria.

Based on information reaching Nightly News, the car was coming out of a street in Nabaclis when Gouveia, who was allegedly speeding, collided with the side of the vehicle.

As a result of the collision, Gouveia was thrown off the motorcycle and onto the roadway, where he sustained injuries.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and admitted as a patient on life support. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

