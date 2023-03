After being on trial for almost three years, a 65-year-old wildlife trader was sentenced to three years behind bars on one count of Trafficking in Persons by City Magistrate Faith McGusty.

The wildlife trader was accused of trafficking men from Venezuela and exploiting them for labor in his business. The case has been ongoing for almost three years, with the prosecution presenting evidence of the wildlife trader’s involvement in the trafficking of men. Tiana Cole has the details.

