WILLIAMS, LEWIS TO PAY VILLAGE VOICE OVER $3M IN COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT CASE

In recent news, it was reported that Nigel Williams, the former Director of Village Voice, and local trade unionist Lincoln Lewis have been ordered by the High Court to pay $3 million in damages and costs for violating the copyrights of Village Voice Guyana Inc. and its sole shareholder, Morris Wilson. The court found them guilty of copyright infringement, and as a result, they are now liable for the specified damages and costs. Tiana Cole has the details.

