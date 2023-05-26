Wishing all Guyanese a Joyous 57th Independence Day!

Happy 57th Independence Day to all Guyanese! from the management and staff of HGPTV

On this joyous occasion, let us celebrate the spirit of freedom, unity, and progress that defines the nation of Guyana. May this day serve as a reminder of the resilience and strength of the Guyanese people, as well as the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty that make Guyana genuinely remarkable.

As the nation strives towards development and prosperity, let us unite in harmony, embracing diversity and working towards a brighter future for all. Happy Independence Day, Guyana!

