Wismar man remanded for possession of marijuana

A 29-year-old taxi driver, who was busted with marijuana in his haversack, was on Thursday remanded to prison.

The marijuana found in Gilkes’ haversack

Kester Gilkes of Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden was arraigned before Magistrate Crystal Lambert in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The charge stated that on May 16, 2023, at Sherima Police Station, he had 1019 grams of marijuana in his possession for the purpose of trafficking. The case was adjourned to June 22, 202, for continuation.

It was reported that Police ranks were on duty at Sherima Police Station when they stopped motor lorry GXX 340 for routine checks.

The lorry was driven by Gladwyn King, a 44-year-old Driver from Sophia, Georgetown, while Gilkes was the occupant.

Police searched the motor lorry as well as the driver and occupant, during which the marijuana was found in Gilkes’ haversack.

