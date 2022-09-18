Wismar resident Harvey Mattis charged for Break and Enter, remanded to prison

Robbery accused Harvey Mattis, a 35 year-old labourer of Wismar, Linden was arrested on 2022-09-14 and charged on 2022-09-16 with the offence of Break and Enter and Larceny Contrary to Section 229(a) of The Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

Mattis is accused of committing an alleged Break and Enter and Larceny committed on the dwelling house of Sumintra Paul which occured at Soesdyke Public Road, EBD between 2022-09-11 about 18:30hrs and 2022-09-12 about 03:00hrs.

At about 11:00 hrs on 2022-09-16, the accused appeared at the Grove/Diamond Magistrate’s Court #1 before His Worship Magistrate Sunil Scarce who read the charge to him and he pleaded not guilty.

Bail was refused and he was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to 2022-10-31 for statements.