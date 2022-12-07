Wismar resident remanded on ganja possession charge

Marlon Arthur, age 30 years, a miner of Lot 605 Half Mile Wismar Linden, was arrested on Monday, December 5, 2022, and charged on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, with the offence of possession of 3761.7 grams of cannabis for trafficking, contrary to Section 5 (1) (a) (i) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act 10:10.

On Tuesday, around 09:30 hours, the accused appeared at the Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Fortune where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty.

Arthur was remanded to prison until Tuesday, January 10, 2023, for report.