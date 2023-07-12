With monkeypox detected in T&T, AFC calls on health ministry to issue travel advisory

Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed its second case of the Monkeypox (Mpox) virus, and the Alliance For Change (AFC) has called on Guyana’s Ministry of Health to issue an advisory on travel to and from the twin island republic.

The AFC said this travel advisory is necessary in light of the regular travel between Guyana and Trinidad.

Apart from the travel advisory, the Opposition party wants the Health Ministry to state the protocols that would be implemented to prevent the spread of Monkeypox to Guyana.

“If there are protocols already in place, the nation and airlines should be reminded of these,” the AFC concluded.

Last year, Guyana detected two cases of Monkeypox. On August 22, 2022, the first case was discovered – a 57-year-old man who hails from Region Four. Days later, a second person tested positive.

Like this: Like Loading...