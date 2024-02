Concerns are mounting for students poised to take the National Grade Six Assessment and the CSEC exams amidst the ongoing teachers’ strike. Questions arise about who is teaching these children during this critical preparation time. The Guyana Teachers’ Union argues that the PPP/C Government should be held responsible for any negative impact on students’ education resulting from the strike. In his report, Travis Chase offers further insights into these concerns and the union’s position.

