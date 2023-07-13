WITH ONLY 4 MONTHS OF PREPARATION, GIRL TOPS SCHOOL AT NGSA 2023

Antonio Dey brings us an inspiring update on Thea Parboo, an eleven-year-old student from St Paul’s Primary School in Plaisance, East Coast Demerara. Despite migrating to Guyana just four months before the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) exams, Thea has been named the top performer for her school. While she may not be included in the list of the country’s top 1%, her achievement is significant, considering the challenges she faced as a recent migrant.
