With the School Feeding Programme being expanded, Education Minister commences discussions in Region Six

Following the announcement during 2022 budget debates that the School Feeding Programme will be expanded to better serve more students, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand while on the ground in Region Six on Wednesday held a meeting with all relevant parties to pave the way forward. Minister Manickchand stated that the meeting was the first step in strategizing how the programme can be coordinated and conducted in the Region, expanded properly to best serve the students in need.

When fully restructured and expanded, the programme will result in breakfast, juice and biscuit and hot meals being provided in 902 coastal, hinterland and riverine nursery and primary schools. The sum of $2billion dollars has been allocated in the 2022 national budget to implement this initiative which will benefit 85,773 pupils.

In a press release, it was said that to ensure the proper implementation of the programme in the Region the Minister met with the Regional Chairman, Mr. Permaul Armogan, Regional Vice-Chairman, Mr. Zamal Hussain, Deputy Chief Education Officer (Development) Ms. Volika Jaikishun, Regional Education Officer, Ms. Bhagmattie LaCruz, Schools’ Welfare Officer, Mr. Junior Bassant and Coordinator of the Breakfast Programme under the National School Feeding Programme Mr. Mahendra Phagwah.