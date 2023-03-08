WITHHOLDING OF FUNDS FOR LINDEN MASH A DELIBERATE PLOY BY GOVERNMENT – ADAMS

The absence of funds for the annual Mashramani celebrations in the Mining Town of Region Ten has sparked anger from its Chairman, Deron Adams. He expressed his frustration and disappointment, stating that the lack of allocation was a deliberate ploy by the government to mar the spirit and celebrations in the region. In an interview with Nightly News reporter Anthonio Dey, Adams further revealed his plans to seek answers from the relevant authorities and pursue necessary action to ensure this does not happen again.

