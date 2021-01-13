WOES MOUNT OVER COVID 19 25K PAYOUT

0
85

Another day, another village up in arms over the execution of the government’s $25,000 COVID-19 cash grant. As the distribution process snakes its way along the East Coast of Demerara, on Tuesday residents of Vigilance highlighted their share of concerns to Amel
Griffith who filed this report.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.