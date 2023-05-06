Woman, 39, dies after being pitched into GPL pole by alleged speeding car

Sursattie Prasad, 39, was killed on Friday following an accident along the Good Hope Public Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

HGP Nightly News understands that motorcar PMM 3473, driven by Ryan Boodhoo, was allegedly proceeding at a fast rate of speed when he swerved to avoid colliding with a motor van.

As a result, he ploughed into Prasad, who was then pitched into a Guyana Power and Light (GPL) pole. Boodhoo and the motorcar ended up in a trench.

The 39-year-old woman was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Boodhoo, as well as the motor van driver, are in Police custody assisting with the investigation.

