A 41-year-old female has been left traumatised after she was allegedly raped during the wee hours of Monday in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) by one (1) male who is yet to be arrested.

According to a brief police statement, the woman alleges that the perpetrator fled the scene “after she allegedly dealt the suspect a lash to his head causing him to receive injuries.”

Investigations are in progress.