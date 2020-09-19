Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by brother-in-law while asleep

A 37-year-old woman has been left traumatized after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by her brother-in-law while she was sleeping in her bed last night (Friday).

The woman, who hails from the West Coast of Demerara (WCD), told the police that she had overheard the suspect earlier in the day (Friday) saying that he wanted to perform oral sex on her.

However, she reportedly did not take the statement to heart and went about her business during the day.

Last night she retired to bed, and while she was asleep, her 44-year-old brother-in-law allegedly entered her room and began touching her body inappropriately which resulted in the woman waking up abruptly.

She immediately raised an alarm and the suspect escaped from the house.

However, the cops managed to arrest him shortly after and he is presently in police custody while investigations into the matter continue.