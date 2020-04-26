Woman arrested after cops discover illegal gun, ammo, stolen items in yard

-three male suspects fled residence, on the run as cops intensify hunt

One woman has been arrested while three men are on the run following the discovery of an illegal firearm along with ammunition and several items believed to be stolen property were discovered by the cops this afternoon.

Reports are that shortly after 16:00h, police ranks acting on intelligence swooped down on a property in a squatting area located on the West Coast of Demerara (WCD) where they made the find.

Regional Commander, Assistant Police Commissioner, Simon McBean confirmed that when the three males at the residence realized that policemen were at the gate, the trio fled the home. Despite the chase by the ranks, the three suspects managed to make good their escape.

However, the lone female was detained while a search was conducted inside of the house and also the yard. A 20 Gauge Single Barrel shotgun, believed to have been stolen from the home of a businessman less than a week ago along with a pair of binoculars was unearthed. In addition, a camera, purses, a complete X-Box game set, one Honda water pump and other items that are also believed to be stolen, were recovered by the cops.

According to Commander McBean, ranks in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), have intensified the hunt for the three suspects and will be combing various areas in order to have them apprehended as soon as possible.