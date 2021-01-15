Woman arrested after police find cannabis in shoulder bag



A 38-year-old female has landed herself in the lockups after cops discovered a quantity of Cannabis Sativa stashed inside of a “shoulder bag” in her home at Unity, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Thursday (yesterday) ranks conducted a Cordon and Search operation for “arms, ammunition and drugs” during which the woman’s house was searched.

This raid led to the discovery of the quantity of Cannabis leaves stems and seeds, which when weighed altogether, amounted to eight (8) grammes.

The woman was immediately arrested and is in police custody assisting with investigations.