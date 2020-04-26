Woman battling for life after being stabbed several times by reputed husband

-man slits throat, jumps to death from building after attacking wife

A woman is now battling for her life after being stabbed repeatedly by her reputed husband, who moments after viciously attacking the woman, took his own life by slitting his throat.

The dead man has been identified as Glen Forde a.k.a “Black boy” of North-East La Penitence, Georgetown.

Meanwhile, his spouse, Colleen Daly, is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she is nursing several stab wounds about her body.

Although details are presently sketchy, the HGP Nightly News understands that the attempted murder/suicide took place around 16:45h today at the couple’s home in Calabash Alley, North-East La Penitence.

It is unclear at this time what prompted the man to commit the ghastly acts, however, according to reports, after using a knife to stab Daly multiple times Forde reportedly climbed to the roof of a building, slit his throat and then jumped.

He is said to have died by the time the police arrived at the scene.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Further details will be provided as they are made available.