Woman, boyfriend, and daughter arrested after Police find gun, ammo, ganja 

Three persons were arrested today after Police found an illegal firearm with matching ammunition along with a quantity of marijuana at a Crane, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home. 

Reports are that ranks went to the home of  Andrea Lake, a 55-year-old housewife of Crane Housing Scheme, WBD, and conducted a search in the presence of her 29-year-old daughter, Toniyanna Skeete, and her 55-year-old boyfriend, Deon Gherow. 

During the search, nothing illegal was found in the home. However, a search was carried out in the yard where ranks observed “disturbed soil” in the backyard. 

A rank dug up the area and found a red metal tin containing a .38 revolver without a serial number. 

The .38 revolver found by Police [Photo: Guyana Police Force/ January 13, 2023]

A further search was conducted under the front concrete bridge of the house, and a bulky black plastic bag with a quantity of suspected cannabis was found. 

The three suspects were told of the offence committed and were escorted to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station with the firearm and suspected cannabis, which amounted to 523 grams.

The trio was placed in custody pending further investigations and charges.

