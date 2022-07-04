Woman busted with $260k suspected ecstasy pills in home

On July 1st 2022, CANU and GRA enforcement officers, conducted a joint operation at residence in Line Path Section E, Skeldon Corentyne Berbice. A subsequent search of the property revealed a quantity of pinkish pills suspected to be ecstasy.

Keisha Angel, 38, who resides at the said address was arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters, along with the suspected narcotics. which tested positive for ecstasy. A total of 168 pills weighing a total of 94 grammes and having a street value of $ 260,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.