Woman busted with ecstasy between her legs remanded to prison  

Roxanne Lawrie, who was busted with ecstasy between her legs, was on Tuesday charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking and remanded to prison.

Lawrie, a 42-year-old vendor of Charity, Essequibo Coast, was hauled before Magistrate Esther Sam in the Charity Magistrate’s Court and denied the charge when it was read to her.

It is alleged that on September 8, 2023, at Charity Back Street, Essequibo, she had 12.8 grams of ecstasy for the purpose of trafficking.

The Prosecutor objected to bail, and the defendant was remanded to prison. The case was adjourned to October 02.

HGP Nightly News had reported that ranks went to the woman’s residence at Charity Back Street and conducted a search on her person.

During the search, 14 pink and 15 yellow ecstasy pills were found in a white plastic bottle stashed between her legs.

She was told of the offence and, according to the Police, said, “Them tablets me got fuh headache.”

Like this: Like Loading...