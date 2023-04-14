WOMAN CHARGED FOR MAKING ASSASSINATION THREAT AGAINST PRES ALI

Following a widely circulated TikTok video in which she was heard making assassination threats against President Irfaan Ali, a woman has been charged with two offenses and appeared before a Magistrate on Thursday. Tiana Cole has the latest updates on the case.
