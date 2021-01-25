Woman, children injured after driver loses control of vehicle, slams into them

A 29-year-old woman and five (5) children are now hospitalized after they were struck by a vehicle whose driver lost control while “undertaking” another car and slammed into them.



The injured adult has been identified as Lilowattie Barnabas and the eldest child is said to be 15-yar-old Alana Grant.



Meanwhile, the other injured children are Rajin and Esha Mahendranauth, both eight (8) years of age, seven (7)-year old Tanesha Mahendranauth and three(3)-year-old Mesha Margar.



HGP Nightly News understands that the driver of the car that hit the pedestrians fled the scene when the accident occurred and police ranks are currently on the hunt for him.



Reports are that the serious Hit and Run accident took place along the Canal #1 Access Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).



According to the police, the unidentified driver was proceeding West along the Southern side of the above-mentioned roadway when he allegedly attempted to pass a vehicle on his left side by “undertaking it”.



However, during this process he is said to have lost control of his vehicle and collided with the pedestrians who were all standing on the Southern side of the grass parapet.

Each of the pedestrians sustained multiple injuries about their bodies and were picked up and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital(WDRH), West Coast Demerara (WCD), where they were admitted in stable conditions.

Investigations are ongoing.