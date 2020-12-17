Woman dead after GDF rank loses control of vehicle, crashes into concrete median

One woman is now dead while two others are now nursing injuries about their bodies after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a concrete median at the centre of the road along the East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Ameena Sooklall of Providence, EBD.

HGP Nightly News understands that the driver of the motor car involved in the accident is said to be a 23-year-old Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank who hails from the Onderneeming village, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Meanwhile, the other injured occupant of the vehicle was identified as 26-year-old Alston Edwards of Shopping Plaza, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown.

The fatal accident occurred around 22:45h on Tuesday in the vicinity of New Gafoors road, Mc Doom, EBD.

Reports are that on the night in question, the GDF rank was proceeding North along the Eastern drive lane of the Western carriageway at a moderate speed when he “suddenly felt drowsy” and his eyes closed.

He then allegedly lost control of the vehicle which crashed into a concrete median along the roadway.

According to a police statement, as a result of the collision, the motor car received extensive damages while the driver, Sooklall and Edwards received injuries about their bodies.

“Ameena Sooklall was later pronounced dead at the scene by a Doctor. The driver and the other occupant of the vehicle were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were both seen and examined by doctors on duty. Alston Edwards was treated and sent away while the driver was treated and is currently a patient in the accident and emergency unit under observation,” the police explained.

Sooklall’s body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home for a Post Mortem Examination (PME) to be conducted as investigations continue.