Woman discovered lifeless in home by relatives days after becoming ill

A 32-year-old housewife is now dead after she allegedly became ill following a drinking session at a ‘rum shop’ located at Minad village, Matthew’s Ridge, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini).

The deceased has been identified as Jacqueline Gounga.

According to a police statement, Gounga was an alcoholic.

“On 8th June 2021 about 14:00 hours the deceased was at a rum shop which is located at Minad, where she was drinking high wine. Subsequently, she fell ill on 10/06/2021 (Thursday) about 22:00 hours and went to bed. On 11/06/2021 (yesterday) about 08:00 hours relatives of the deceased observed she was motionless, which caused them to make a report at Matthew’s Ridge Police Station.”

The cops further noted that ranks checked the body of the deceased and did not observe any marks of violence.

Gounga was escorted to Pakera District Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.