A 39-year-old woman was acquitted of the murder charge of her 39-year-old uncle on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Boxing Day in 2014 at Skull City in Patentia, West Bank Demerara. Tiana Cole has the details.
WOMAN FOUND NOT GUILTY OF MURDERING UNCLE
