Woman Found On Seawalls died by Drowning, PME reveals

A post mortem examination was conducted on the remains of 57-year-old Jennifer Sweetnam of Bel Air, Georgetown, whose body was found on the beach behind the Marriott Hotel Kingston last Thursday.

Government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh pathologist gave the cause of death as drowning.

The body was identified by the deceased cousins in the presence of the police. The body was then handed over to relatives for burial.

The deceased was reportedly last seen at 16:30 hours at St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital where she was employed as an IT manager, and relatives told police that she was suffering from depression for an extended period.

At the time of the discovery of the woman’s body, investigators found no marks of violence.