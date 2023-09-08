Woman gets $250K bail over drug bust at Kumaka resort

Thirty-two-year-old Deneve Ramzan, who was recently remanded to prison after being slapped with two drug trafficking charges, was on Thursday released on $250,000 bail.

Ramzan, the owner of Lorenzo and Deneve (L&D) Resort located at Kumaka, North West District (NWD) in Region One, reappeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, before Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

Ramzan’s lawyer, Bernard Da Silva, renewed an application for bail on her behalf.

Among other things, the lawyer, in his bail application, cited the lack of certainty as to when his client’s trial will commence, given that the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court sits every three months.

The Chief Magistrate agreed with Counsel’s argument and granted the resort owner bail.

At her first court hearing, the 32-year-old woman appeared before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce in the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court. However, Magistrate Scarce is travelling out of the country on official court business.

Notwithstanding, the case has been adjourned to November 20, 2023, for report and further disclosure.

It is alleged that on August 4 at Kumaka Water Front, Ramzan had 382 grams of cannabis in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

It was further stated that on August 4 at Kumaka Water Front, Ramzan had 20 grams of cocaine in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

It was reported that Police ranks, acting on a tip-off, went to Lorenzo and Deneve (L&D) Resort and conducted a search.

During the search of room four, which was occupied by Ramzan, a black plastic bag was found containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis.

A further search of a washroom area unearthed a plastic bag containing a quantity of creamish/whitish substance suspected to be cocaine under a sink.

Further, a rice bag containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems wrapped with brown scotch tape suspected to be cannabis was found in an abandoned fridge in the lobby area.

When told of the drugs, Police said that Ramzan said it belonged to her boyfriend, Roberto Miggins, who was trying to set her up since they were having relationship issues. Her brother was staying at the resort during the drug bust.

As a result, Ramzan and her brother were arrested. While heading to the Mabaruma Police Station, Ramzan spotted Miggins, and he, too, was arrested.

At the station, Ramzan made a report against Miggins, whom she claimed assaulted her.

She was escorted to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, where she was examined by a doctor and issued a medical certificate.

Miggins was questioned and admitted to sharing a relationship with Ramzan and was staying with her in room four for a couple of days.

He denied ownership of the drugs as well as assaulting the businesswoman. Notwithstanding, only Ramzan was charged.

