Woman hospitalised with injuries to head, body after speeding car flips, lands in trench

A 23-year-old female driver is now suffering from head injuries and nursing wounds about her body after she allegedly lost control of the car (PYY #6166) she had been driving and as a result, the vehicle (PYY #6166) flipped several times before landing in a nearby trench.

The injured woman has been identified as Karishma Gurahoo of #47 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

HGP Nightly News understands that the incident occurred around 19:00h on Sunday (yesterday) along the # 50 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to a police statement, the motorcar (PYY #6166) was proceeding South along the said road, allegedly at a fast rate of speed, when Gurahoo negotiated a right bend and lost control and collided with a wooden fence on the Western side of the road.

“As a result, the motorcar flipped several times and landed in a nearby trench. The driver was taken out of the car by public-spirited citizens in a conscious state and taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and subsequently transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where she admitted as a patient suffering from head and other injuries about her body. Her condition is regarded as stable.”

Investigations continue.