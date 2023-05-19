Woman in custody as Joint Services intensifies search to recapture ‘Smallie’

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) revealed that a woman, suspected to be a Venezuelan national, is in custody over the escape of convicted murderer Mark Royden Williams, known as ‘Smallie,’ on Friday.

In a statement, the GPS said Williams escaped from the Mazaruni Prison at about 14:30 h.

“Williams was returning to the Sibley Hall prison after receiving a visit from a female who is currently in custody when the escorting ranks came under gunfire,” the GPS said.

As a result, the ranks dismounted the ATV and returned fire at the assailants.

At that point, one of the boat occupants came onto the land and continued to discharge several rounds towards the prison officers.

Williams, who was in foot chains, ran towards the riverbank and jumped into the river. His accomplices at that point assisted him into the boat, which proceeded westerly upriver.

“No prison officer was injured during the ordeal. Prisoner Williams is considered to be armed and dangerous,” the Prison Service warned.

To this end, the Prison Service said that members of the Joint Services have intensified the search to recapture Williams.

“The public is, hereby, asked to report any sightings of this individual to the nearest police station or any prison location to assist in his recapture and the arrest of his accomplices,” the statement concluded.

In an earlier statement, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the men who aided Williams’ escape were armed with AK-47 rifles.

Williams is currently on death row for killing 12 persons during the 2008 Bartica Massacre. He was convicted for the murder of Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporal Ivor Williams.

But this is not his first escaping from prison. In fact, in 2017, Williams escaped from the prison at Camp Street, Georgetown, during a riot.

