Woman kicked off motorbike, robbed by motorcycle bandits

A 27-year-old female was kicked off her motorcycle (#CK 1906) before being robbed at shot at by two (2) men on a Red Jialing motorbike, one of whom was armed with a handgun, on Friday evening.

Munifa Erskine of Block ‘X’ Liliendaal, South Sophia, Greater Georgetown, narrowly escaped the bullet as the perpetrators made good their escape with her red Honjue motorbike valued at $178,000.

The armed robbery took place around 18:00h at Dennis Street and Stone Avenue, Georgetown,

Reports are that Erskine was proceeding East along Dennis on her motorcycle (#CK 1906) and while she was approaching Stone Avenue, the perpetrators rode alongside of her.

The pillion rider then kicked her motorbike (# CK 1906) which resulted on her falling to the ground. The suspect in question then dismounted the motorcycle he was on and whipped out a handgun which he used to fire a shot in the woman’s direction.

He then picked up her motorcycle (# CK 1906) and rode off with it while his accomplice also trailed behind him as they made good their escape South along Stone Avenue.

Investigations are ongoing.