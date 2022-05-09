Woman loses life after speeding drivers loses control, crashes

A 44 year-old woman identified as Shazie Hoosain of Green Field, East Coast Demerara is now dead following an accident on the Hand-En-Veldt Public Road, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara.

Police said the accident occurred on Monday, May 9, 2022 about 00:15 hours and involved motorcar PJJ 485 driven by 22 year old Saif Arjune, 19 year old Arfeen Arjune, a 16-year-old male and the deceased. They were all occupants in the car.

The car reportedly lost control and collided with a utility pole on the northern side of the road, and then a culvert.

As a result of the impact, the driver and other occupants received injuries about their bodies. Police ranks who responded, took the injured persons to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where Shazie Hoosain was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor.

The driver and 16 year-old, who sustained a broken right leg were subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation where they were admitted.

The 22-year-old Saif Arjune was reportedly speeding. A breathalyser test showed his alcohol level to be .186 per cent and .183 per cent.

Further investigations are in progress.