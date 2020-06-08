Woman nabbed by police  on roadway for cocaine, “ganga” in her possession

A 39-year-old female spent the night in the lockups and remains in police custody after she was caught by the cops with cocaine and cannabis yesterday.

The 16 grammes of cocaine inside of three Ziploc bags.

The female, who hails from Leguan Island, was apprehended by police ranks while she was on the roadway at Parika, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Reports are that on Saturday around 14:20h, the ranks who were acting on information they received, approached the woman and conducted a search.

They discovered 16 grammes of cocaine along with 90 grammes of “ganga” in her possession and immediately arrested her.

Investigations into the matter are currently in progress.