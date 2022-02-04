WOMAN REMANDED, DUO SLAPPED WITH $250K BAIL EACH AFTER $1.1M IN MARIJUANA FOUND IN N.A HOME

Veronica Walker, Neshella Walker and Simeon Lawson appeared at New Amsterdam Magisterate Court before his worship Mr. Robindranauth Singh on Friday to answer to trafficking narcotics charges.

Veronica Walker, 54; pleaded guilty but changed her plea while Neshelle, 34 and Simeon, 30 pleaded not guilty. Bail was refused for Veronica Walker and she was remanded to prison until 15th February, 2022. However, for Neshelle Walker and Simeon Lawson bail granted at the sun of $250,000 each.

The trio was arrested after $1.1 million worth of marijuana was found at their Rose Hall, Corentyne, home.

According to a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) statement, on February 2nd CANU ranks conducted a narcotic operation at the suspects’ Lot 33 St Paul Street, Rose Hall, Corentyne, Berbice, following a tip-off. A salt bag containing several parcels of suspected cannabis was discovered.

The trio were arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters. Following tests, the suspected narcotics proved to be marijuana, weighing 3.868 kilogrammes which reportedly carried a street value of $1,160,400.