Woman remanded over cocaine, ganja bust at Kumaka resort

The owner of Lorenzo and Deneve (L&D) Resort was on Tuesday slapped with two-drug trafficking charges and remanded to prison.

32-year-old Deneve Ramzan of Kumaka Water Front, North West District (NWD), was hauled before Magistrate Sunil Scarce in the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that on August 4 at Kumaka Water Front, Ramzan had 382 grams of cannabis in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

It was further stated that on August 4 at Kumaka Water Front, Ramzan had 20 grams of cocaine in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The resort owner, whom Attorney-at-Law Bernard DaSilva represented, was remanded to prison, and the case was adjourned to September 24 for report and disclosure of statements.

It was reported that Police ranks, acting on a tip-off, went to Lorenzo and Deneve (L&D) Resort located at Kumaka and conducted a search.

During the search of room four, which was occupied by Ramzan, a black plastic bag was found containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis.

A further search of a washroom area unearthed a plastic bag containing a quantity of creamish/whitish substance suspected to be cocaine under a sink.

Further, a rice bag containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems wrapped with brown scotch tape suspected to be cannabis was found in an abandoned fridge in the lobby area.

When told of the drugs, Police said that Ramzan said it belonged to her boyfriend, Roberto Miggins, who was trying to set her up since they were having relationship issues. Her brother was staying at the resort during the drug bust.

As a result, Ramzan and her brother were arrested. While heading to the Mabaruma Police Station, Ramzan spotted her Miggins, and he, too, was arrested.

At the station, Ramzan made a report against Miggins, whom she claimed assaulted her.

She was escorted to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, where she was examined by a doctor and issued a medical certificate.

Miggins was questioned and admitted to sharing a relationship with Ramzan and was staying with her in room four for the past four days.

He denied ownership of the drugs as well as assaulting the businesswoman. Notwithstanding, only Ramzan was charged.

