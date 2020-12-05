Woman stabbed several times with broken bottle by female drinking buddy

A 25-year-old female is now hospitalised and nursing several wounds about her body after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a female companion during an argument the two had while imbibing.

The seriously injured female has been identifies as Joanna John, an unemployed female of Barama Line, Baramita village, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

The suspect is said to also be a 25-year-old unemployed female who resides in the same area as John.

HGP Nightly News understands that the stabbing incident took place around 21:50h last night (Friday) in the village that the two females hails from.

Reports are that the two women were at a shop and consuming alcoholic beverages with each other when an argument ensued.

According to a police statement, the row quickly became heated and the suspect allegedly armed herself with a broken bottle and inflicted several “gashing wounds” about John’s body.

As a result of the injuries, John began bleeding profusely and subsequently fell to the ground in a semi-conscious state.

Police ranks were summoned to the scene where they picked up John and transported her to the Baramita Health Centre where she was examined by the resident Medex and admitted as a patient in that facility for observation.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested by the cops and is presently in police custody as investigations into the matter continue.