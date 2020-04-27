Woman stabbed to death in bed

-suspect used cutlass to fend neighbours off, made good his escape

A 62-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death in her bed late last night allegedly by a young man who is said to hail from the same village as the now dead female.

The deceased has been identified as Laila Ramnauth of Canal Number One Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD). She reportedly lived with her brother but at the time of her murder he was not at home.

Although details are presently sketchy, reports are that around 22:00h, Ramnauth’s neighbours heard the woman screaming from her home and they rushed to ascertain what was transpiring.

However, they were not aware that she was in the process of being repeatedly stabbed.

Upon forcing their way into the woman’s home, they were greeted by the male suspect, who was brandishing a cutlass in his hand.

The young man then attacked the neighbours, using the weapon to fend them off, and made good his escape.

When the small group finally entered Ramnauth’s bedroom, they discovered the woman surrounded by blood, and quickly notified the police.

According to a source, ranks arrived at the scene promptly but the 62-year-old was already dead.

Investigations into the woman’s murder continue and ranks are currently on the hunt for the suspect.