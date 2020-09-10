WOMAN STABBED TO DEATH OVER PHONE CALL FROM A MALE

BREAKING NEWS!- 24 year old Lunisha Peters of 97 Supenaam Public Road and formally of Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast was killed last evening by her ex- boyfriend.Nightly News understands that Peters and the suspect shared a relationship and were living together until they separated. Peters had moved and went to her aunt’s house at Supenaam, Essequibo Coast. Wednesday evening, the suspect visited the aunt”s home and was invited into the house.

Police said that “ while sitting, Peters phone rang and she answered, when the suspect heard a male’s voice on the other end he became annoyed, snatched Peters by her hair and dragged her into the kitchen where he grabbed a knife, took her to the bathroom and dealt her several stab wounds.”Peters aunt having heard the commotion, raised an alarm after which the suspect ran out of the house and made good his escape on foot. Checks were made for the suspect but he wasn’t found. The police were summoned and responded where they observed the motionless body of the victim.

The body was examined for injuries where several stab wounds about the head and body were observed and a knife and a rolling pin with blood stains were observed at the scene. The body was later escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital where it was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty and pronounced dead. It was then escorted to the Suddie Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post mortem examination. Investigations are ongoing.