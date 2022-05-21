Woman stabs Husband, then goes to sleep

A Port Kaituma is now facing a murder charge after allegedly stabbing her husband to death.

Dead is Felix Henry, called ‘Oldie’, a 43-year-old Chainsaw Operator of Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD).

A 50-year-old woman, a farmer of Port Kaituma has since been arrested.

The incident occurred at 10 Miles, Port Kaituma sometime between 19th May, 2022, and 20th May, 2022.

When ranks visited the scene they observed the body of the Chainsaw Operator lying faced up, clad in a blue jersey and blue 3/4 pants, in the kitchen area of the building, in a sitting position. The ranks examined same and found a wound measuring about 2 inches in length, at the middle of his neck.

A preliminary investigation into this matter revealed that the suspect and the victim shared a 20-year (abusive) relationship.

“Between 2022-05-19 about 17:00 hours and 2022-05-20 about 07:40 hours, the suspect and the victim were home alone imbibing when they had a misunderstanding. The suspect claimed the victim armed himself with a cutlass and chased her around the yard. She then went back into the house and armed herself with a knife and stabbed him once to his neck in the kitchen area of the house. The victim then collapsed and the suspect went into the bedroom area of the house and slept.”

Police said in a statement.

On the morning of May 20th, when the 50 year old suspect woke up she found the victim lying motionless with a stab wound to his neck.

Around 6:30 hours, the suspect’s 28-year-old son went to the house where he saw the victim lying motionless. He immediately visited the Port Kaituma Police Station and reported the matter.

Later on that same date around 10:40 hrs, the victim’s body was escorted to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he was seen and examined by Dr. Mogado who pronounced it ‘dead on arrival’.

The body was then placed into the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

Around 11:40 hours, the suspect was contacted, told of the allegation, cautioned and arrested at the Port Kaituma Police Station.

A brown handle knife with suspected blood stains was recovered at the scene and the suspect admitted that was the weapon used to inflict the wound on the deceased. She was then placed into custody assisting with the investigation.